Ford’s Upcoming Mustang RTR Is a More Hardcore EcoBoost From the Factory 

The Ford Mustang is getting yet another performance variant. Don’t worry, it’s not another $325,000, world-beating track slaying piece of unobtanium—quite the opposite, actually. This time, the enthusiast upgrades are for the entry-level, four-cylinder EcoBoost model.

Debuting at the Detroit Auto Show, the new Mustang RTR is the result of Ford‘s partnership with RTR (Ready to Rock) Vehicles, which was founded by longtime friend of Ford, Vaughn Gittin, Jr. Both companies were shy on providing specs but confirmed via a joint press release that the RTR was developed for “first-time track enthusiasts.”

This car is also notable for only being the second Mustang ever to come from Ford’s factory co-developed with an outside partner. Think of it as a sort of Dark Horse, but instead of the V8, it’s the EcoBoost. In fact, the car will feature some parts from the Dark Horse itself.

Ford

“This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling,” said RTR President Gittin, Jr. “It’s ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track.”

The camouflaged display car did feature obvious performance upgrades, such as Hyper Lime Brembo brake calipers, 19-inch wheels, and a pedestal spoiler. An interesting design touch is that the grille portholes also illuminate.

There was no indication as to when the Mustang RTR would become available, at what price point, and any limitations to build number. (Although given Ford’s decidedly democratic tone here, we’d be shocked if the RTR is super limited.) Regardless of the final add-ons, the RTR brings excitement back to the base Mustang trim, which has been de-contented as of late.

The current Mustang EcoBoost features a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. However, the stick shift was discontinued last year, and the High Performance Package was dropped for 2025 models. But we always felt the four-cylinder Mustang was an underrated tuner. With the arrival of the RTR, it looks like four-cylinder ‘Stang enthusiasts will have a halo model of their own.

Ford

