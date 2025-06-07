2026 Ford Mustang FX Package Is for Gen X’ers Who Really Want a New Fox Body

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It might hurt you to hear this, but the Fox Body Ford Mustang is a classic now. Enough time has passed for Ford to commemorate it on the current-gen S650 Mustang with a configurable Fox Body-themed digital gauge layout, and now, there’s something new. It’s called the FX Package, and Ford is making a direct tie-back to the 1980s model with special paint options, wheel designs, and—get this—colored seat belts.

Before you ask, yeah, I’m pretty sure Ford knew what it was doing when it painted the car’s nostrils Oxford White. That’s arguably the most ’80s touch of them all, but the wheels are right up there, too. They come in two styles: one is a riff on the Mustang’s existing 19-inch five-spoke, while the other, pictured in this blog, is unique to the Performance package and inspired by the Fox Body. No matter which one you get, they’ll be painted in (you guessed it) Cocaine White. I mean, Oxford White.

Ford also developed the new Adriatic Blue Metallic paint that you see here for 2026. You might remember that the third-gen ‘Stang rocked a very similar teal hue. In addition to that, Ford is bringing back Orange Fury Metallic Tricoat for the first time since 2019. Both can be optioned on Mustang EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse models, even without the FX Package.

The design team didn’t let up on the interior, either. The Mustang GT’s Recaro bucket seats feature perforated black and white elements that call back to the Fox Body’s plaid inserts. Plop down in one of those, reach over your shoulder, and grab the seatbelt that’s stitched in International Orange, Prime Blue, or Black with a red stripe depending on how it’s spec’d. Then there’s all the white trim work and badging, which uses a special font meant to remind you of the car’s iconic predecessor.

Anybody who wants the FX Package will need to buy a Mustang GT Premium model, though it can be applied to convertibles or coupes with the six-speed Tremec manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford hasn’t announced pricing yet, so expect that to come out closer to when order banks open in late June.

I could definitely go for one of these in convertible form with the stick-shift, that way I can hear the 5.0-liter Coyote and let it rev as much as I please. I’m not usually a drop-top kind of guy, but hey, it’s all cosplay at this point, isn’t it? I also don’t have new Mustang money but you don’t see that stopping me from pretending.

