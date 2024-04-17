Ford Mustang GTD Applications Now Open, So Put Your $300K Where Your Mouth Is

The Ford Mustang GTD is so much more than just a top-shelf pony car, as it derives GT3 tech to take on cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, rather than your typical Camaro or Challenger. If you want one, and have the $300,000 necessary to buy one, today is your lucky day—the GTD application process is now open.

Like the Ford GT before it, would-be GTD owners must first apply for an allocation from Ford. If the automaker grants you an application, you can then place your order through the dealership of your choice. However, according to Ford, each Mustang GTD is hand-delivered to its buyer's home.

It's unclear exactly what the application process entails at the moment. With the Ford GT, applicants not only had to have owned the previous-generation GT, but they had to answer several questions about how they used that car. Ford wanted to know if new GT owners would track their cars, if they were part of any clubs in which they might show it off, and how frequently they'd drive it, based on what they did with their previous GT. But this is of course the first time Ford has ever sold a Mustang of the GTD's caliber, and it has no direct predecessor. It's possible the application will still involve questions about GT ownership, then.

Ford

The new Mustang GTD might not cut the classic supercar proportions of the GT, but it certainly has the power and performance of one. Under the hood (and, notably, behind the front axle) is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 making 800 horsepower—140 horsepower more than the GT's V6 did. With its carbon fiber body, pushrod rear suspension, forged magnesium wheels, and Multimatic spool-valve dampers, the Mustang GTD recalls the homologation specials of yesteryear that aimed to deploy motorsport engineering on the road.

Applications for the United States and Canada are open right now. However, applications for Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East will open in June. If you apply, there's no guarantee you get an allocation, though, so don't get your hopes up until Ford delivers the final say.