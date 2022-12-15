The 2024 Ford Mustang 5.0L V8 Makes Up to 500 HP

Power figures for the 2024 Ford Mustang are finally available, and there's plenty to get excited about.

The Mustang GT has always been the meat-and-potatoes workhorse of the range. This newest model will offer 486 horsepower from its 5.0-liter V8, thanks in part to its new fancy new dual-throttle body setup. It marks a healthy gain over the 450 hp of the outgoing 2023 Mustang. Notably, the earlier 2018 to 2021 models had 460 hp, before emissions necessitated a drop in power.

Ford

Ford

Those seeking the full 486 horsepower will need to specify the active-valve performance exhaust. It lets the engine breathe efficiently, with valves installed that can quiet the car down when desired. Without the active-valve exhaust, the Mustang GT loses down 6 hp, for a total output of 480 hp.

But for even greater thrills, you should look to the Mustang Dark Horse. It features a unique 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that steps up to 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque. It will be the most powerful non-Shelby Mustang that Ford has ever released. Upgrades include forged connecting rods and a specially balanced crankshaft designed to handle increased cylinder pressure and higher piston speeds. It's built with an eye to durability on track and designed to handle extended operation up near its 7,500 rpm redline.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Ford

Fans of the more affordable Mustangs will be catered to by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four. It's set to offer 315 hp and 350 ft-lbs of torque. The entry-level option is up 5 hp from the outgoing EcoBoost model and is notably the most powerful base Mustang ever built. The figures might not suggest it, but it's an all-new engine from the ground up; even the bore and stroke have changed compared to the older model. The EcoBoost will also be available with an optional active-performance exhaust system for those that want more noise on demand, though it doesn't come with a power boost like the Mustang GT.

The official power figures will allay earlier fears that the new model wouldn't get a power boost. Ford isn't giving us a close look at the new engines just yet, but we've been treated to a sound sample before. We also get a great listen in Ford's Mustang Holiday Dinner video, which features a joyful demonstration of the Remote Rev feature at four minutes and 12 seconds in:

Mustang fans should have plenty to like about the upcoming seventh-generation models. The styling is sharp and modern while still remaining true to the Mustang form. Plus, there's more power on offer, and plenty of new tech in the cabin, too. With rival automakers fleeing the V8 space, the 2024 Mustang shouldn't have too much trouble connecting with plenty of new fans.