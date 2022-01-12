Noble M500 Supercar Packs EcoBoost V6 With a Gated Manual and No Airbags

Recently, Noble broke its silence during a sitdown with Autocar . Noble’s Managing Director Peter Boutwood revealed how far the company has come in finalizing the M500, and how close the brand is in bringing the low-volume exotic to market.

Boutique British automaker Noble has reappeared with a fresh look at its long-coming supercar, the M500. Marketed as a slightly more tame version of its M600, the mid-engine sports coupe was first announced at Goodwood in 2018 . When the hype faded, the world kind of forgot about the M500...until now.

Just like its more powerful (and expensive) M600 brethren, the M500 is a two-seater, mid-engine sports coupe built to satisfy the person in the driver's seat—which is a Recaro Podium, by the way. The heart of the car is its 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from Ford; a definite departure from the M600's Volvo-bred V8. Presently, the Blue Oval's EcoBoost motor has been tweaked to produce 506 horsepower and 594 pound-feet of torque. Noble plans to up that figure to 550 hp at launch.

Another change—arguably, for the better—is the lack of the originally promised dual-clutch automatic transmission in the M500. Instead, it will come with a proper gated six-speed manual transmission sourced from Graziano. No automatic option will be offered, period. Autocar warns that this means it likely won't have the straight-line acceleration figures of a supercar competitor with an automatic transmission, so don't bet on this against a McLaren 570S. Even still, it ought to be plenty fun to drive.