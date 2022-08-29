Listen to the V8 Roar of the Next-Gen Ford Mustang

Ford has dropped a teaser of the new 2024 Ford Mustang's exhaust note on Instagram, ahead of the model's upcoming reveal on September 14.

The video starts with a mean, rumbling idle, leading into some deep, guttural growling as the engine is revved. We're then treated to a little tire squeal and the sound of the new Mustang accelerating away in a hurry. It's a sound sure to inspire the Mustang faithful, and one with appropriate gravitas for the new generation muscle car.

We already have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the new Mustang. Prototypes of the vehicle have already been spotted making growly V8 noises, and the model will still offer a manual gearbox, too.

According to anonymous sources quoted by Ford Authority, the new model will carry over the existing 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine and 2.3 EcoBoost inline four, though power figures are still up in the air. There has been some chatter of hybrid versions of both engines coming down the line, too. That partly comes from patents filed by Ford, and also from mysterious posts spotted on LinkedIn by eagle-eyed forum users.

The shape of the new Mustang doesn't seem too wildly different from the current model. However, that's with the caveat that we've largely only seen heavily-camouflaged test mules in the wild.

The new-generation S650 Mustang is expected to stick around until 2030 at least, at which point a new generation will take over. That's an innings in the same ballpark as the current S550 Mustang, which debuted for the 2015 model year.

From everything we've seen, the new Mustang looks set to be a fast, tough, coupe with plenty of grunt under the hood. It looks like Ford isn't straying from the winning formula, even if it has explored some wacky ideas in the past.

All that's left to do now is wait for the big reveal. We'll have all the juicy details as soon as they drop, right here on September 14.