New Ford Mustang Could Be a Manual Hybrid With Drift Mode, Patents Suggest

Drift Mode on the Ford Focus RS was created largely by accident, going on to become a headline feature for that car which was quickly copied by competitors in the industry. The hot Focus is long gone from the Ford lineup, of course, but a new patent suggests Drift Mode could be coming back in a big way on a future Ford vehicle.

Right off the bat, there's plenty of juicy detail to drool over in the patent filing titled "VEHICLE WITH DRIFT MODE." The figures included in the patent describe a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, obviously the layout of choice for the drifting faithful. The text notes that the vehicle could use an automatic or manual gearbox, with the latter option sure to further excite enthusiasts.

According to the patent, the new Drift Mode operates in much the same way as the traditional drifting technique of pulling the e-brake. The patent describes a system in which a special set of clutches disconnect the rear wheels from the drivetrain when Drift Mode is activated, potentially by a lever, or "drift-stick," mounted in the cabin. The brakes are then applied to lock the rear wheels, inducing a lurid slide as desired.

It's a different method of operation versus the Drift Mode in the Focus RS. In that vehicle, torque vectoring was used to induce drift rather than locking up the rears with the brakes.