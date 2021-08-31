Here’s the First Quarter-Mile Time Slip for the Quickest Ford Mustang Mach-E

It's not perfectly clear whether these times are representative of the true capabilities of the GT Performance Edition trim. Ford's own figures claim it should be capable of a 3.5 second 0-60 time, and there's that question hanging over the trap speed that suggests a faster quarter-mile is possible too. But, thus far, they're the only figures we've got. They do tell us that Ford has built a swift and spritely SUV that's quicker than the rest of the range.

The results should give more ammunition to both sides in the ongoing debate as to whether the Mach-E deserves to wear the Mustang name. It's an argument that will rage on well into the future, of course. All we'll say is that the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition has an incredibly long name that makes headlining articles difficult, and it appears to be the fastest model in the Mach-E range. Right now, that's all we need to know.

