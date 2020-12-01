New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Has 480 HP, Does 0-60 in 3.5 Seconds

It'd be an understatement to say that not everybody is on board with Ford calling the Mach-E crossover a Mustang. Still, Ford hopes you'll forgive it when you hear what the all-electric model, in top-trim GT Performance Edition guise, boasts on the spec sheet. The company has announced that the quickest, most powerful Mach-E will hit 60 miles per hour in a "targeted" 3.5 seconds thanks to a dual electric motor powertrain that draws more power from its 88-kilowatt-hour battery than the regular Mach-E, putting down 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque.

That zero to 60 time matches that of the Tesla Model Y Performance but is still a league away from the Model X Performance's 2.6-second run.

With the extended-range battery, the Performance Edition Ford will apparently be good for an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles. That's a significant distance less than what you'd get in equivalent Premium, First Edition, or California Route 1 models which boast officially-quoted ranges of 270 to 300 miles, though one Ford-conducted real-world test allegedly had one going more than 355 miles without stopping to charge. Reduced range was always going to be a cost of having the quickest Mach-E on the block, I guess.