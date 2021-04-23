You Can Order the 480-HP Ford Mustang Mach-E GT on April 28

Ford's Mustang Mach-E has arrived, and it's already selling above expectations, eating into Tesla's market share at a rapid pace. As of yet, however, the top-dog electric Mustang crossover—the GT model—has yet to be available for order. Following thousands of reservations for the vehicle, a user on MachEForum.com finally received some good news in the form of a letter from Ford to dealers. In the letter, details of "Job 2" for Mach-E production is detailed, as well as the start date to turn initial reservations into full-fledged orders—April 28. This information was supposedly confirmed in an email to reservation holders as well.

Ford

To be clear, this means that reservation holders, as well as regular people, will be able to complete a full order for a vehicle starting in the middle of next week. According to the letter, reservation holders get priority though—they will get their vehicles first, as 2021 models. Those without a reservation will likely receive their Mach-Es later as 2022 models, with the automaker allegedly stating, "The best way for customers to get their vehicle as soon as possible is to follow the intended reservation-to-order process." We reached out to Ford to make sure everything here is accurate, but it seems like—chip-supply gods willing—the highest-performance Mach-E yet will be hitting the streets sooner than later.

Ford