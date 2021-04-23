You Can Order the 480-HP Ford Mustang Mach-E GT on April 28
If you'd rather your electric Ford family hauler hit 60 mph in under four seconds, then this is the one for you.
Ford's Mustang Mach-E has arrived, and it's already selling above expectations, eating into Tesla's market share at a rapid pace. As of yet, however, the top-dog electric Mustang crossover—the GT model—has yet to be available for order.
Following thousands of reservations for the vehicle, a user on MachEForum.com finally received some good news in the form of a letter from Ford to dealers. In the letter, details of "Job 2" for Mach-E production is detailed, as well as the start date to turn initial reservations into full-fledged orders—April 28. This information was supposedly confirmed in an email to reservation holders as well.
To be clear, this means that reservation holders, as well as regular people, will be able to complete a full order for a vehicle starting in the middle of next week. According to the letter, reservation holders get priority though—they will get their vehicles first, as 2021 models. Those without a reservation will likely receive their Mach-Es later as 2022 models, with the automaker allegedly stating, "The best way for customers to get their vehicle as soon as possible is to follow the intended reservation-to-order process."
We reached out to Ford to make sure everything here is accurate, but it seems like—chip-supply gods willing—the highest-performance Mach-E yet will be hitting the streets sooner than later.
For those who are unfamiliar, the Mach-E GT is the highest-performance version of the electric pony, packing the 88kWh long-range battery, standard AWD, and, most importantly, 480 horsepower. Ford claims that zero to 60 times will be under four seconds, with the standard GT hitting that mark in as little as 3.8 seconds. An even more tuned-up version, the GT Performance Edition, will reportedly get there quicker than that, in just 3.5 seconds. The GT will also have 600 pound-feet of torque while the Performance Edition bumps it up to 634 pound-feet, so if you live in an especially hilly area, you'll be able to get around just fine, rest assured.
So, if you want the quickest Mach-E yet, you only have to wait until Wednesday of next week to begin the process. Assuming all goes well, it will likely end up in your driveway just in time for some post-vaccination summer cruising.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDWorld’s First Wrecked Ford Mustang Mach-E Could Make an Awesome EV ProjectIf you can salvage the chassis with all its electric drivetrain intact, there's some crazy potential here.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFord Reveals BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving Tech for F-150, Mustang Mach-EDearborn, at last, has a direct competitor for GM's Super Cruise and they just tested it on a 110,000-mile series of road trips.READ NOW
-
RELATEDA Software Bug Is Keeping Early Ford Mustang Mach-E Crossovers From StartingFaults within the powertrain control module mean the EV can’t get enough juice to “fire” in certain conditions.READ NOW