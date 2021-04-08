A Software Bug Is Keeping Early Ford Mustang Mach-E Crossovers From Starting
Faults within the powertrain control module mean the EV can’t get enough juice to “fire” in certain conditions.
If you didn't know, electric cars still have a traditional low-voltage, wet cell battery in addition to the high-voltage pack used to turn the wheels. And apparently, a dead 12-volt battery can also lead to a no-start condition in the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, just as it would in the gasoline-powered coupe it was named after.
Posters on the unofficial Mach-E Forum began experiencing problems during the cold weather that followed the EV’s launch, which is horrible for both high and low voltage batteries. The Verge caught wind of the problem and spoke with one owner who confirmed the issue and gave a bit of insight on exactly why it was happening.
Investigation showed that the underlying problem is related to how the Mach-E charges the low-voltage battery. As the battery voltage decreases, the power is sapped every-so-slightly from the high-voltage pack since the Mach-E doesn't have an alternator like an internal combustion car does. However, when the Mach-E is plugged in for a normal top-off, the low-voltage battery is no longer supplied the trickle charge it needs.
To make matters worse, Ford recommends keeping the Mach-E plugged in while not in use during cold weather to ensure the battery is conditioned for maximum range. But because the vehicle is plugged in, the low-voltage battery ceases its charging and eventually is depleted as all of the connected services and other small items draw power. This introduces the no-start condition and informs the owner via the connected FordPass app that the car has entered "deep sleep" mode.
A technical service bulletin filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that the problem is related to "parameters in the powertrain control module.” This is only relevant for Mach-E Mustangs built before Feb. 3 of this year, though according to Ford's first quarter sales data, that number could be pretty high. The issue currently requires a dealer visit in order to rectify, though Ford confirmed that the problem will be fixed via an over-the-air update later this year.
"We are aware that a small number of Mustang Mach-E owners have had their 12V battery reach a low voltage condition,” Ford said in a statement cited by The Verge. "We proactively worked with early owners experiencing this issue to identify the root cause and a fix. In the rare instances where this still occurs, customers can now contact their local EV-certified Ford dealer to have the matter resolved."
As a temporary workaround, owners can jump their Mach-E just as if it had a standard gasoline engine; however, be forewarned that a dead battery means a frunk that has to be opened by jumping a pair of leads hidden behind a panel in the front bumper.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: Rob@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDFord’s Electrified Vehicle Sales Spiked 74 Percent in Q1 Thanks to F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Mach-EAdditionally, Ford trucks are off to their best start in 15 years.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Mustang Mach-E Review: A Week Living With This Electric Pony Proves It's The Real DealIt appears the Mach-E never got the memo about it being a crossover.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFord Wipes Out $10,000 Dealer Markup on Mustang Mach-E After Twitter ProtestsDealers usually get their way when it comes to "market adjustments" on hot new cars—just not this time.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Stealing a Big Chunk of EV Buyers from Tesla: AnalystTesla still leads the charge, but Ford's electric crossover is gaining a lot of ground.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThis Is What the Ford Mustang Mach-E Almost Looked Like"Oh, boy. Houston, we have a problem," current Ford CEO Jim Farley said when he first saw it.READ NOW