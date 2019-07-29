World's Quickest Aston Martin Vantage Boasts 2,500 HP, 7-Second Quarter-Mile Time

When we stumbled across the 9.8-second Geo Metro drag car in March, we thought we'd seen it all. We hadn't. What you see before you is probably the world's fastest—if not the world's only—Aston Martin drag car.

Reportedly the brainchild of one Mark Todd, this land-borne missile appears to be based on a 1993-2000 Aston Martin V-8 Vantage, sharing its headlights, taillights, windows, and certain body lines with the limited-run Aston. Originally featuring a 5.3-liter, twin-supercharged V-8, the Vantage was among the most powerful cars of its decade, producing over 550 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.