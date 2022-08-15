End of an Era: Dodge Challenger and Charger Say Farewell to V8s With 7 Special Editions

2023 will be the final year of the iconic Dodge Challenger and Charger V8 muscle cars. The automaker confirmed Monday that both models are ending production after being on the market for over a decade. The vehicles' farewell tour will see the release of seven new special edition models, the return of several classic colors, and the rollout of other mementos to commemorate the occasion.

Six of the new special edition models will be callbacks to past Dodges from the '60s and '70s. Dodge didn't release many specifics, but it's very likely that these will mostly be retro graphics and such. As far as the seventh, more special model, Dodge is calling it "the last of its kind." It will be unveiled at SEMA in early November. There's certainly a chance that it could be the E85-powered, ultra-powerful Challenger that's been rumored to be in development.

Dodge

Every 2023 Challenger and Charger will be a little special, even if they aren't specifically a special edition. They will all carry a "Last Call" placard under the hood, commemorating the vehicles' last year in production. Additionally, the automaker's "Jailbreak" moniker will be applied to normal Hellcats as well as the more expensive Redeye models. This will result in a higher level of customization in terms of interior and exterior colors, wheels, and other items for the lesser trim.

And of course, it wouldn't be Dodge if a new model year didn't bring some "new" paint colors. Besides the current portfolio of hues offered and the popular Destroyer Gey; B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, and Sublime Green will come back into action in 2023. This makes up a total of 14 color options.

A Dodge Challenger in Destroyer Grey. Dodge

Needless to say, Dodge seems to be pulling out all of the stops for the final year of production in Brampton, and we've still yet to see what that seventh and final model will be all about. Also, the Durango SRT Hellcat is coming back for one more year of production in 2023.

Worries about dealer allocation and availability will be addressed in a unique way as well. Dodge plans to share all of the allocation data for these special vehicles publicly on a unique website. This way, a customer will be able to see which franchise is getting what and be extra sure of what they're getting.

More hints about the muscle cars' future identities are reportedly being teased on vehicles at the M1 Concourse, where the Dodge Speed Week event is taking place. Pricing for any of these models is yet to be announced.