807-HP Dodge Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Models Unlock Crazy Color Combos

When Dodge first dropped the bonkers Hellcat models, it started something that has only continued to gather steam in following years. New models have been coming thick and fast with fatter tires, wider bodies, and more power, and the company isn't slowing down yet. 2022 will see the launch of the new Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models to both the Dodge Challenger and Charger lineups.

The name is a mouthful, but the new bit is just the "Jailbreak" designation at the end. The branding represents a new focus on personalization, allowing customers to embrace their wildest desires when buying a new Dodge. The Jailbreak models will also get a 10-horsepower bump up from 797 HP, with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 good for 807 horsepower. That's just one lonely horse shy of the limited-edition Demon, which boasts 808 horsepower when running on 91-octane pump gas.