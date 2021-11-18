807-HP Dodge Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Models Unlock Crazy Color Combos

Kuniskis confirmed that taste is no barrier, either. "If you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you," said the Dodge CEO. Jailbreak models will also feature a unique badge on the instrument panel, letting all your passengers know that the unique color combination is your fault, and your fault alone.
For those who suffer from the paradox of choice, however, Dodge is willing to help with a few pre-chosen combinations. The Old School Challenger Jailbreak comes with F8 Green paint, paired with Satin Carbon wheels, Gunmetal Grey brake calipers and a chrome fuel door. Meanwhile, the Brass Funky Charger Jailbreak sports the glorious metallic purple Hellraisin paint, with orange brake calipers that pop from beneath the Brass Monkey wheels. Other pre-baked combinations include the Red Dawn, The Classic, and the Yin Yang among others.