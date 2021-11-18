807-HP Dodge Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Models Unlock Crazy Color Combos

The new Jailbreak models offer a whole lot of choice. 

By Lewin Day
Dodge
Lewin Day View Lewin Day's Articles

When Dodge first dropped the bonkers Hellcat models, it started something that has only continued to gather steam in following years. New models have been coming thick and fast with fatter tires, wider bodies, and more power, and the company isn't slowing down yet. 2022 will see the launch of the new Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models to both the Dodge Challenger and Charger lineups. 

The name is a mouthful, but the new bit is just the "Jailbreak" designation at the end. The branding represents a new focus on personalization, allowing customers to embrace their wildest desires when buying a new Dodge. The Jailbreak models will also get a 10-horsepower bump up from 797 HP, with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 good for 807 horsepower. That's just one lonely horse shy of the limited-edition Demon, which boasts 808 horsepower when running on 91-octane pump gas.

Dodge

Jailbreak models open up order book to all manner of wondrous choices. Paint colors, wheel choices, stripes, seats are all now available in whatever combination you can dream of. Additionally, there are now six brake caliper colors, five options for exterior badging finishes, and four choices for steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats. 

“For those looking for a unique appearance, we are going to let customers run free through the styling archives,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge CEO. Most parts and options over the years of production will be made available, with some new choices coming in as well. Exclusive options for the Jailbreak Challenger and Charger are varied, including blue and yellow brake calipers, Hammerhead Grey seats and floor mats, and a low gloss Granite wheel finish.

Dodge
Dodge

Kuniskis confirmed that taste is no barrier, either. "If you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you," said the Dodge CEO. Jailbreak models will also feature a unique badge on the instrument panel, letting all your passengers know that the unique color combination is your fault, and your fault alone.  

For those who suffer from the paradox of choice, however, Dodge is willing to help with a few pre-chosen combinations. The Old School Challenger Jailbreak comes with F8 Green paint, paired with Satin Carbon wheels, Gunmetal Grey brake calipers and a chrome fuel door. Meanwhile, the Brass Funky Charger Jailbreak sports the glorious metallic purple Hellraisin paint, with orange brake calipers that pop from beneath the Brass Monkey wheels. Other pre-baked combinations include the Red Dawn, The Classic, and the Yin Yang among others.

Dodge
Dodge
Dodge
Dodge

The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak option package will be available from late 2021 at a MSRP of $995, and we'll thank you for never asking us to say that mouthful again. It's nice to see a manufacturer letting customers custom-order their cars in exciting combinations, rather than simply the usual drab white, black, and grey. 

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ