The Ford Maverick Race Truck Builds Have Begun

Ford Maverick owners are proving themselves as doers in every sense of the word. Not only have they been working their little trucks, but they've also been lowering and lifting them like crazy. What some folks have been looking forward to most are the Maverick race truck builds given their low center of gravity, relatively low weight, and potential for more power out of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo-four. Now, it's happening.
People are taking different approaches to modifying these pickups, and while I'm happy to see anybody throw an exhaust or wheels on their truck, I'm here to highlight the hardcore builds. Your average joe isn't gonna put one of these on a scale and hack away at the curb weight until it's hundreds of pounds lighter, but some people are. Others are developing suspension solutions for the Maverick that get it closer to the ground while also helping it handle more like a sports car and less like a truck. It takes a lot of work, though.
Terry Fair and his company Vorshlag Motorsports have a Maverick shop truck that's doubling as a development mule. It's a barebones XL model with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and all-wheel drive, which is the perfect place to start. They've had it on a scale, and they found that without any fuel in the tank, their truck weighed 3,595 pounds in stock trim. They've also put it up on a lift, inspecting all the components that most Maverick owners will never see.
Vorshlag has performed spring rate tests and is crafting new camber plates as well as coilover setups that make the Blue Oval way more apt when the going gets twisty. "The camber plates will remove a chunk of rubber from the suspension system and give us camber and maybe caster adjustment," Fair explained to me. "The coilovers will give us a massive ride height change, spring rate change, and, of course, damping change."