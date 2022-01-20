The Ford Maverick Race Truck Builds Have Begun

Ford Maverick owners are proving themselves as doers in every sense of the word. Not only have they been working their little trucks, but they've also been lowering and lifting them like crazy. What some folks have been looking forward to most are the Maverick race truck builds given their low center of gravity, relatively low weight, and potential for more power out of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo-four. Now, it's happening.

People are taking different approaches to modifying these pickups, and while I'm happy to see anybody throw an exhaust or wheels on their truck, I'm here to highlight the hardcore builds. Your average joe isn't gonna put one of these on a scale and hack away at the curb weight until it's hundreds of pounds lighter, but some people are. Others are developing suspension solutions for the Maverick that get it closer to the ground while also helping it handle more like a sports car and less like a truck. It takes a lot of work, though.