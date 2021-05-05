An Eight-Turbo Ford Mustang Was a Great Idea, Until It Wasn't
This YouTuber's build was wild indeed, but noise doesn't count for much when you just can't make the power you want.
If one turbocharger is good, two is better, and four is Bugatti. Then turbos are a simple case of more is better—right? For sheer novelty, sure, but for performance, it turns out less is more when it comes to modern turbos.
That's the lesson learned for the builder of an LS-swapped Ford Mustang (SN95) drag car that we've covered before. Featured on the Canadian YouTube channel Boosted Lifestyle, the host Kyle plumbed his Chevy V8 with eight turbos from 1.8-liter Volkswagen engines, for one per cylinder. On the dyno, he claims, this setup was initially capable of generating 33 pounds of boost for 737 wheel horsepower, a benchmark he hoped to beat with an enhanced intercooler setup.
Though the improved intercooler setup did its job, maintaining an intake charge temperature of just 59 degrees (presumably Celsius; they're Canadians), problems elsewhere in the highly complicated octuple-turbo engine handicapped its performance.
During at least one dyno pull, some oil misted out the left bank of turbos, suggesting blow-by and thus failing seals, and though intake charge temperatures were where they wanted, pressures weren't. Due to possible turbo back-feeding, boost wouldn't crawl any higher than 23 psi, resulting in a loss of more than one-fifth of the previous run's power, for 563 horsepower and 501 pound-feet of torque at the wheels.
Because the worn VW turbos would be costly to replace, and their performance was underwhelming in the first place, this Mustang's owner admitted defeat and will revert to his prior single-turbo, eight-second setup.
Great though the eight-turbo system may have sounded, it wasn't going to win its owner any races, and being a drag car, that's kind of its raison d'être.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDToyota Built a Turbo Hydrogen Combustion Engine, and It’s Testing in a 24-Hour RaceThis might be one way to save internal combustion.READ NOW
-
RELATEDAutomaker Calls Police on YouTuber for Complaining About Their New CarVietnam's VinFast claims it's trying to defend its reputation against "untrue" statements by a popular YouTuber.READ NOW
-
RELATEDWild Isuzu D-Max Diesel Pickup Has More Turbochargers Than CylindersNot one, not two, not three, not four...READ NOW