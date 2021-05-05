An Eight-Turbo Ford Mustang Was a Great Idea, Until It Wasn't

If one turbocharger is good, two is better, and four is Bugatti. Then turbos are a simple case of more is better—right? For sheer novelty, sure, but for performance, it turns out less is more when it comes to modern turbos.

That's the lesson learned for the builder of an LS-swapped Ford Mustang (SN95) drag car that we've covered before. Featured on the Canadian YouTube channel Boosted Lifestyle, the host Kyle plumbed his Chevy V8 with eight turbos from 1.8-liter Volkswagen engines, for one per cylinder. On the dyno, he claims, this setup was initially capable of generating 33 pounds of boost for 737 wheel horsepower, a benchmark he hoped to beat with an enhanced intercooler setup.