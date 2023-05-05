2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Starts Above $60,000 Now Due to Gas Guzzler Tax

Pricing for the 2024 Ford Mustang was already released back in February, but now it's been updated. By updated, I mean it's higher across the board for V8 models as the more powerful 5.0-liter Coyote engine earns the pony car a gas guzzler tax. The regular Mustang GT now starts at $44,090 while the Mustang Dark Horse kicks off at $60,865.

The news was first reported by Motor Authority, which noticed the price upticks on Ford's website. A Ford spokesperson then confirmed the $1,000 increase for the GT and the $1,300 hike for the Dark Horse, attributing it to a gas guzzler tax and a readjustment for "increased demand." People are pumped for the new S650, apparently.

Higher-optioned versions of the GT and Dark Horse both cost more as well. The Mustang GT Premium is up to $48,610, representing a $1,000 increase of its own. The Mustang Dark Horse Premium sees the biggest climb of all at $63,460, which is up $1,400 from before. You could already option the 2024 Mustang to nearly $80,000 even before the gas guzzler tax.

Ford bumped up the power for this generation as the Mustang GT now makes 480 horsepower, or 486 hp with the active exhaust. The Dark Horse makes use of the same naturally aspirated V8, but it's bumped up to 500 hp in that application. All specs are available with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Perhaps the 2024 Mustang's party tricks will be enough for you to justify the elevated price point. Remote rev is pretty much what it sounds like; you can blip the Mustang's throttle with the push of a button on the key fob. That's great for parking lot meets, though it's probably best to save the car's electronic drift brake for the race track.