Here’s Why Ford Didn’t Make a Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT500 is in its second model year with a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter V8. Driving it is pure pleasure and it shifts in an incredibly quick 80 milliseconds. In short, the GT500 is a muscle car enthusiast’s poster car, which is exactly where Ford CEO Jim Farley wants it.

That poster car, however, is going to be restricted to a hardtop, as Ford isn’t going to push the S550 platform to accommodate a convertible version. Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, indicated in a chat with Manoli Katakis from Muscle Cars and Trucks that the S550 platform was maxed out.