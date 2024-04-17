All 7th-Gen Ford Mustangs Get 1965-Style Digital Gauges in Free OTA Update

Age sneaks up on you, and today, the iconic Ford Mustang celebrates its 60th birthday. Ford has a party favor for those who have already shown up to a dealer to buy a Mustang, too: A retro gauge cluster styled after the 1965 model that started it all. Best of all, it's free.

The cluster was shown off in a video uploaded by Ford Product Communications Director Mike Levine, where he revealed Ford's main tribute to this Mustang milestone. For a limited time, Ford will offer a 60th Anniversary Package for the 2025 Mustang, featuring Wimbledon White paint, 1965 GT-inspired badges, and graphics denoting its provenance from other angles. Naturally, there'll only be 1,965 of these editions available, but if you've already bought your car, you won't be left out in the cold.

The new retro-inspired digital gauge design now available to all 7th-gen Mustangs. Ford

Climbing into the cockpit, Levine powers on the Mustang's dash to show a 1965-inspired setup for the digital gauge cluster. The design is being delivered for free via over-the-air update starting today, meaning all current and future owners of seventh-generation Mustangs will have the option. It's a great supplement to the '80s Foxbody-style cluster that Ford revealed before launch.

When a team at Ford set about spinning off a low-budget performance coupe from the Falcon sedan, they could never have imagined this day. Sixty years on and the Mustang isn't just one of the most beloved cars in the world, but the last of its kind too. It outlived the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger, and is confirmed to stick around through at least 2028. Beyond that isn't yet certain, but it's hard to see Ford forfeiting this crown jewel no matter how the future plays out.

2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package. Ford