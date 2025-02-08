King of the Grill: George Foreman’s 1995 Ford Mustang Saleen S351 Is Up for Sale

The Ford Mustang S351 was one of the quickest cars of the 1990s. Actually, it’s still a quick car. Developed by famed tuner Saleen; it naturally has to be. And one example with a particularly punch has been listed on Bring a Trailer.

From thug to heavyweight boxing champion, George Foreman knows a thing or two about fighting spirit — in and out of the ring. He’s also, by profession, no stranger to brute power. That was probably his attraction to this 1995 Saleen S351 Mustang. Once a press car divvied out to media for review, the supercharged convertible eventually landed with Foreman. Too bad he didn’t drive it that much.

The listing states there are 227 miles on the odometer, which was replaced in 1996 when it read 505 miles. There was no reason given for the replacement but the change is documented on the door jamb. The seller also clarified the appearance of discoloration within the engine bay and undercarriage, especially for such a low-mileage car.

“[The] engine bay and underneath have nothing more than millimeters of surface discoloration of some of the metal as it sat in Texas since 1995 until last year,” said Warren Lu. The vehicle is titled in Texas, which is where Foreman resides. However, the Saleen S351 is being auction via dealer consignment out of Washington state.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“Just a little bit of time with a wire brush and some cleaner and its all good as new,” assured Lu. “[The] current owner has lots of older classics and from his perspective this is original patina on a 722-mile car and should be left as is to preserve its history – it’s all a matter of perspective and particular ownership and what one wants to do with the car.”

The S351 Mustang was based on the fourth-gen Mustang and built by Saleen between 1994 and 1999. According to Silodrome, the Saleen variant featured a 351 Windsor V8 instead of Ford’s modular V8, which made the S351 more powerful than the factory-built GT and Cobra models.

Bring a Trailer

With a Vortec supercharger, Silodrome lists the S351 output as 495 bhp and 490 pound-feet of torque. A Car and Driver 0-60 mph test clocked it at 4.4 seconds, while 100 mph required 9.5 seconds. However, Foreman’s lean mean Mustang was optioned with the R Code 500 package, which upped the supercharged 5.8-liter V8’s power to 510 bhp and 495 lb-ft of torque. Its top speed was 172 mph.

The transmission is a five-speed stick and suspension is courtesy of Racecraft. The S351 Mustang is equipped with 18-inch staggered-size Pirelli P Zero tires, an extended rear spoiler, and other performance bits throughout. The interior features black leather upholstery with Recaro bucket seats up front.

And because press cars are always a little extra (cmoparied to what consumers actually buy), the S351 is painted in Canary Yellow as are its wheels and a color-matched Speedster-style hard tonneau cover. Let’s not forget the Saleen badging and graphics as the finishing touch.

Included in the sale are all of the vehicle’s related documents, from media loaner to boxer-owned paperwork, as well as monroneys and equipment manuals. As of this writing, the current bid is $37,000 with two days left to go.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com