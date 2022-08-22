1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red Ditches Supercharger for Twin Turbos

If the garden-variety Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 isn't enough for you, fear not. Shelby American now offers the Code Red package which should shred even the stoutest of tires with a ludicrous 1,300 horsepower.

The Code Red heavily reworks the GT500's drivetrain, eschewing the original supercharger for twin turbos instead. Naturally, there's a full kit of headers and exhaust to manage the two Xona 7869S snails, too. The engine itself gets a rebuild, too, including Manley pistons and rods, ARP studs, and a new E85-ready fuel system.

The result is a V8 engine good for 1000 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque when running on 93 octane pump gas. Fill the Code Red up with E85, though, and those figures leap up to 1300 horsepower and 1000 lb-ft of torque respectively. Be sure to thank your local corn grower as you roar by in a cloud of tire smoke.

Far from a simple power package, though, the Code Red comes with a comprehensive widebody kit to beef up the look. There's also a carbon-fiber hood, splitter, wing, and diffuser, along with a set of 20" Shelby forged aluminum wheels. Handling mods include an adjustable ride-height spring kit, Ford Performance sway bars, and caster/camber plates to help dial everything in just so.

If you're looking for a one-stop shop to build you a bonkers Mustang, it would be hard to go past Shelby. The company has been building high-performance Mustangs forever, and its creations rarely disappoint when it comes to style or performance.

Just 30 examples of the Code Red will be built, ten each for the 2020 through 2022 model years of the current GT500 model. Pricing starts at $209,995, not including the car itself, so be sure to allow for that if you don't already have a GT500 sitting in the driveway.