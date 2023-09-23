There’s a Wrecked 2024 Ford Mustang GT For Sale on Copart Already

The car did not meet its fate after just 735 miles because of a stationary object. According to Carscoops and a post by the former owner in a private Facebook group, the crash happened at 2 a.m. when a Challenger, possibly a Hellcat, T-boned the Mustang. The former owner says that his legs were “beat to hell” by the crash and that he took a hit in the face from a rifle he had in the car at the time of the crash. Just Mustang owner things, I suppose.

Copart

It’s clear why the driver’s legs were injured: Most of the energy of the crash was centered on the area at the base of the A-pillar and the driver’s footwell. That is a particularly strong part of the car, so seeing it significantly crumpled with serious intrusion into the footwell hints at how fast the Challenger was going. It’s also worth noting that the lightest Challenger is 3,800 lbs. That’s no featherweight, and seeing the interior of the Mustang paints a grim story.

Still, there’s value in the wreckage. The chassis of the car is certainly written off, but the 5.0-liter V8, 10-speed automatic gearbox, and much of the rear running gear is still intact. For the enterprising engine-swapper, this might be the perfect candidate for a nearly brand-new Mustang drivetrain with all associated gear for much less than new.

The auction will determine what the wreckage is worth. But as of this writing, the car is still waiting to cross the block. If you have a trailer and want an excellent parts car near Ohio, bookmark this.