Ford Mustang GTDs Could Cost More Than $600,000 When All Is Said and Done 

The fastest American car to ever loop the Nürburgring might also be among the most expensive ones to do so. According to one would-be owner of the upcoming Ford Mustang GTD, what was originally billed as a $325,000 car may actually end up costing double that once everything is said and done.

On a recent episode of The Smoking Tire podcast, the GTD breaking its own sub-seven-minute lap of the Green Hell became a topic of discussion. However, co-host Matt Farah had additional eye-popping news to share about the monster pony car. As he explains at the 59:35 mark, a collector he met during a motoring club event expressed some distress regarding his Mustang GTD order.

“He was very concerned about his GTD order because what he was told originally would be about a $300,000 car with the options and the track aero kit and all the things you get … the final number started with a six,” said Farah. He further quoted the buyer as saying, “Shit, I might be tapped out …”

When Ford opened the application process for the Mustang GTD last spring, the listed MSRP was $300,000. By the summer, that figure rose to $325,000. Nevertheless, more than 7,500 handraisers signed up for the 1,000 or so build slots (yup, the production number has moved, too). An 8% price increase was likely of little concern to the ultra-high net worth individuals who made GTD reservations. But a 100% price hike? That’s a final bill discrepancy that would floor almost anyone.

To be fair, the Mustang GTD is a limited-production hi-po machine, so, of course, owners are going to want to make their particular purchase as exclusive as possible. For example, although the GTD is available in six standard colors, an “Exclusive Extended Color Palette Lock-Out Option” does two things: open up thousands of other paint finishes, but also “locks” that color exclusively for that particular owner.

This means first-come, first-served dibs for your choice of finish, but not without paying a handsome fee for the privilege. I mean, if a two-tone roof on a Subaru Forester or Nissan Kicks can set you back $890 and $800, respectively, then a similar, proportional markup for the mighty GTD could easily be in the five figures. And that’s just for a color option.

Check the boxes on anything and everything else, and well, the dollar signs will add up. If this collector is to be believed, either the add-on parts and packages are ridiculously priced, or the cost of production has increased in unexpected ways—the Mustang GTD is built by Multimatic in Canada, after all.

As Farah points out later in the podcast, though, “Don’t necessarily hold me to this. This is a conversation I had with one collector.” And, true, one person’s purchase experience isn’t representative of everyone else’s. But who knows? Things costing way more than expected seems to be a persistent, universal experience these days. We wouldn’t be surprised if other GTD owners are in a similar situation. In any case, Mustang GTD production is scheduled to start this spring.

Are you a GTD allocation holder facing a bigger bill than expected? Get in touch here: tips@thedrive.com