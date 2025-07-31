Chevy Corvette ZR1X and ZR1 Both Beat the Mustang GTD’s Nurburgring Record

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Corvette may still be hanging on to its “affordable” price point, but getting behind the wheel of a world-beating Corvette ZR1X is no modest proposal. At probably over $200,000, it’s about as blue collar as Dave Whitney. Be that as it may, the C8 still punches well above its price point, and Chevy just spent a lot of time at the ‘Ring proving it. With a little help from the ZR1X, its engineers walked away having set the fastest official time around the 12.9-mile circuit of any American manufacturer, besting the Ford Mustang GTD, which ironically absolutely is believed to cost significantly more than the world-beating Corvette.

Oh, and then they did it again with the regular ZR1., which costs about $156,000 less than the Mustang GTD.

The spread isn’t huge, and neither Ford nor Chevy (nor Porsche, for that matter) is breathing the same air as the Mercedes-AMG One, but with times of 6:50.763 and 6:49.275, respectively, the ZR1 and ZR1X neatly bookend Germany’s prime bogey, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Mercedes AMG One – 6:29.090 (Super Sports Car)

– 6:29.090 (Super Sports Car) Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Performance Kit – 06:43.300 (Sports Car)

– 06:43.300 (Sports Car) Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR – 6:44.749 (Modified Vehicles)

– 6:44.749 (Modified Vehicles) Mercedes AMG GT Black Series – 6:48.047 (Sports Car)

– 6:48.047 (Sports Car) Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X – 6:49.275 (Prototypes / Pre-Production Vehicles)

– 6:49.275 (Prototypes / Pre-Production Vehicles) Porsche 911 GT3 RS – 6:49.328 (Sports Car)

– 6:49.328 (Sports Car) Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – 6:50.763 (Prototypes / Pre-Production Vehicles)

– 6:50.763 (Prototypes / Pre-Production Vehicles) Ford Mustang GTD – 6:52.072 (Sports Car)

Ford’s new bruiser of a Mustang is now the eighth-fastest time on the track’s official record board. Vehicle performance manager Aaron Link also managed to wrangle a Z06 around the course in 7:11.826—slightly slower than Porsche’s 2021 lap with 718 Cayman GT4 RS (non-Manthey) in the hands of some dude named Jörg. But from what we’re hearing, the Z06 may have more in it.

“We’ve created a different kind of relationship between our cars, iconic tracks, and our engineers, it is how we develop our vehicles,” said Ken Morris, GM senior vice president of Product Programs, Safety, Integration and Motorsports.

Chevrolet

“These Corvettes weren’t piloted by pro racecar drivers. They were driven by the same engineers who designed, engineered and tuned them,” Morris continued. “Brian, Aaron and Drew have grown into world-class drivers and even better engineers. Their lap times now rank among the fastest ever recorded by non-professionals at the ‘Ring, which is so cool.”

The cars used to set both records were equipped with the optional ZTK package and fitted with a roll hoop, a full containment race seat, a fire extinguisher, and a six-point safety harness. They were otherwise stock.

For now, GM lays claim to both the fastest and second-fastest American cars around the ‘ring. Of course, there’s nothing stopping Ford from taking another run at it. The Blue Oval has already visited The Green Hell twice, and its second visit resulted in a five-second improvement in its lap time. It would take only a little more than half again as much improvement to jeopardize Corvette’s crown.

That’s gotta be a tempting target, right?

Are you secretly breaking records at the Nürburgring? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.