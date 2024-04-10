The C8 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is Finally Confirmed and It’s Coming This Summer

Chevy has been quiet about the upcoming Corvette ZR1, the fastest, most extreme iteration of its signature sports car. Even though it always felt like an inevitability, there hasn't even been official confirmation of a ZR1—only a few spy photos and some rumors. Until now, that is, as Chevy just teased the monster 'Vette in an Instagram post. The good news is: It's coming this summer.

The only look we get at the Corvette ZR1 in this teaser is its silhouette made from smoke, possibly suggesting some impressive aero to come. Previous spy photos of what was thought to be the ZR1 showed a camouflaged test mule with the most aggressive wing ever fitted to a Corvette and, since it's rumored to be rear-wheel drive, the ZR1 is going to need it.

In the teaser, Chevy seems to also list the hierarchy of Corvettes, with the newest entry sitting at the top: Stingray, Z06, E-Ray, and ZR1. While it was previously rumored that the ZR1 would use a twin-turbocharged version of the Z06's naturally aspirated LT6 engine, new rumors suggest that the ZR1's LT7 engine will share the LT6's displacement of 5.5-liters but that's it. According to CorvetteBlogger, a leaked internal GM parts catalog says that the upcoming LT7 is a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with GM's Variable Valve Timing and Active Fuel Management technologies. Those may hint that the LT7 will have a crossplane crank V8, as the flat-plane crank LT6 doesn't have them. If the engine sound in the new teaser is anything to go by, the crossplane crank rumors could be true, as it doesn't sound like the high-revving Z06 engine. It's also believed that the ZR1's twin-turbo LT7 could make upwards of 850 horsepower.

Aside from those rumors, the only official info we have on the ZR1 is that it's going to be revealed this summer. The caption on its teaser reads "No Corvette has ever moved quite like this." If it is indeed twin-turbocharged, that statement will be more than just marketing fluff, as it will be the first-ever factory turbocharged 'Vette. Now we just have to wait until summer to find out more.