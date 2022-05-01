C8 Corvette ZR1 Could Pack 850 Horsepower From Twin-Turbo V8: Report

Chevy has a lot planned for the C8 Corvette, so much so that it can be easy to lose track of it all. There's the upcoming Z06, which was recently revealed, a fully-electric model is in the works, and also an all-wheel drive hybrid model. According to this recent report from Muscle Cars and Trucks, who claim to have "bulletproof" sources, there will be another, even more extreme, track-ready model -- the upcoming ZR1, which is reported to pack 850 horsepower from its twin-turbo V8.

This supposed Corvette ZR1 is said to use the same 5.5 liter flat-plane crank V8 as the new Corvette Z06, Chevy's all-new, high-tech engine. In the Z06, the new V8 is naturally-aspirated and makes 670 horsepower but this report claims the ZR1 will get two turbochargers to make its aforementioned 850 horsepower. This report also claims all 850 horses will go through Chevy's Tremec eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the same one used in the current C8 Corvette Stingray, and power only its rear wheels. If that's true, the reported Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires will be necessary.

If any of this is true, the Corvette ZR1 will be the most extreme track-oriented Corvette and the most powerful rear-wheel drive Corvette in history, ready to take on whatever extreme 911 GT3 RS Porsche is working on. Even crazier, it's might not even be the most powerful upcoming C8-generation Corvette.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

As recently stated by GM President Mark Reuss, there will be a fully-electric Corvette, likely called the E-Ray, and a hybrid Corvette, which could debut as early as next year. Being that a hybrid 'Vette has been confirmed, if it were to use the same 5.5 liter V8, with at least one electric motor and all-wheel drive, it's not outside the realm of possibility for it to make 1,000 horsepower or more. Even the Z06, sans turbos, pushes nearly 700 horses, so electric motors could easily make up the difference to pump out four-figure horsepower.

Of course, this is all just speculation at this point, as Chevy hasn't confirmed any such ZR1 with any such power figure, nor has it confirmed the horsepower of any other upcoming Corvette. However, if rumors are true, it's exciting to think about the future of the Corvette.