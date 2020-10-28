Italian Shop Is Turning the C8 Corvette Into This Wild Futuristic Speedster

Whether you base your own idea of a mid-engine performance car on a humble Pontiac Fiero or exotica like a Lamborghini Huracán, you can be sure that your unique creation will be solid regardless of your skillful modifications. But what about one based on the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8?

Headquartered in the Modena area, like Maserati and Pagani Automobili, Dany Bahar's Ares Design first made the news by re-introducing the pop-up headlights with its Huracán-based Pantera for the 2020s, only to continue with the S1 Project based on the much more affordable C8 Corvette. Having no relation to the reborn De Tomaso Automobili company that's now moving to America, Ares Design had to rebadge its modern-day Pantera as the Panther ProgettoUno, yet the final product looks just as cool as the renders suggested almost three years ago.

Next up, Ares intends to go one step further by creating two GM-powered S1 variants, a wild coupe dressed as a hypercar, and an even bolder speedster to chase Ferrari's, Aston Martin's, McLaren's and Lamborghini's.