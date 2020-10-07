Aston Martin V12 Speedster: Yes, You’ll Definitely Have to Worry About Bugs

Aston Martin released photos of the first prototype V12 Speedster today, complete with a test driver in a helmet. That's right: They're sticking with the ultra-lightweight open-top concept. The V12 Speedster is a hyper-exclusive sports car with the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 from the Aston Martin DB11 and no windshield. 700 horsepower. 555 pound-feet of torque. Absolutely nothing between your face and oncoming flies.

Nearly all of the V12 Speedster's body is carbon fiber, so naturally, our intrepid test driver(s) donned a carbon-fiber full-face Stilo helmet for this photo shoot to keep the bugs out of their mouth. He wouldn't pass the broomstick test and would absolutely be thrown out of any track days that are strict about roll hoops, but something tells me that isn't where a $950,000 weirdo like this is headed. If you can afford to blow nearly a million bucks on a supercar, surely you can just buy out Circuit of the Americas for the day or something on the off-chance that you are a rare cool supercar owner who actually drives said cars.

