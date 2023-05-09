Lightly Modified 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Runs 9-Second Quarter-Mile

The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is fast. With 670 horsepower from its 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8, it would be surprising if it wasn't. Just how fast it is seems to be surprising everyone, though. General Motors puts the car's quarter-mile time officially at 10.6 seconds. That has already been bested by cars with very light mods like drag slicks. Now, a car with slicks, a set of pizza cutters at the front, and what looks like no passenger's seat has gone 9.98 at 135.5 mph. Yes, a Z06 with a little weight loss and some new wheels and tires is in the 9s.

A video of the pass was posted on the 377ndacut YouTube channel, which covers drag racing almost exclusively. The car in the video has an unmodified drivetrain. The car's driver says the he holds the previous record at 10.16, but now on a cooler day, he's trying to get into the nine-second range.

The car appears to be associated with Rick Hendrick's dealer group, which sells GM products. Hendrick is a well-known Corvette collector and operates a NASCAR team that bears his name. It's unclear if he's personally involved in these record-setting efforts or if it's just happening in association with one of his dealerships.

In any case, the car, which does not struggle for traction at all, quickly jumps off the line in its first pass and runs a low 10-second time. Later in the day, after it cools down even further and the air is a little denser, the car can run its 9.98.

Any car that can run under 10 seconds is seriously fast. Modern high-performance electric cars can run times in the 8s, but comparing the two misses the point of the Z06 almost completely. Being fast in a straight line is a nice plus, but this car is all about the track and being fun to drive. It is by far the cheapest car of its kind, coming in at less than the price of a base Porsche 911 despite offering the aforementioned 8,600-RPM V8, an eight-speed double-clutch transmission, and an engine smack dab in the middle. It also sounds legendary, which can't be said for its electric competitors.