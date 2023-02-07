Another Chevy Corvette Z06 Blows Its Engine Right After Break-In Period

The new Chevy Corvette Z06 is powered by an exotic flat-plane, 5.5-liter V8 known as the LT6, also the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in a production car. It's an impressive engine if there ever was one. It's having some teething issues, however. We already know of one other Z06 that has suffered engine failure, and now it's happened again. This time, the engine failed on camera with just 621 miles on the odometer.

The Corvette had just completed its break-in period, which makes the failure even more frustrating. What wasn't so frustrating was how the failure was handled by Chevy. A new engine was put in the car just two weeks after it was dropped off at the dealership. That being said, this is the second LT6 failure in a relatively short period of time.

It's unclear how many Z06s have been delivered to customers at this point, but it's in the hundreds at the very least. These failures don't seem to be that common, but of course, it would be better if they weren't happening at all.

In this case, the owner speculates it might've been a spun rod bearing. It certainly sounds like it has some sort of rod knock before it comes to a stop in the video.

The owner states that the dealership was not allowed to take the ruined engine apart before it was sent back to the automaker. That's probably because GM wants to tear it down to try and find the root cause of any potential issue.