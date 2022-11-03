2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers

After a pause that could've crept into 2023, Chevy will build more Z06 Corvettes in 2022 just as the first cars arrive to customers. The automaker initially planned to build a certain quantity for the 2023 model year in 2022, but things are going well, so it's decided to make more. Starting later in November, more orders will be accepted from dealers, and more Z06s will be rolling off the assembly line.

To be clear, this doesn't mean you should go down to your local Chevy dealership expecting to get your car before Christmas. There's a long line. Those with existing reservations are the people who'll benefit here. If they are so lucky, their Z06 will now be built as a 2023 instead of a 2024 and they will soon be notified as GM starts accepting orders again. An exact date for the continuation of model-year 2023 orders wasn't specified. There are only—checks calendar—eight weeks left in 2022, but 2023MY cars could still be built in 2023. A spokesperson for the automaker indicated this order continuation is not because of reduced demand for regular Stingrays. It still cannot make enough of those to satisfy demand.

The initial pause was reportedly due to a constraint from a supplier. That constraint was either resolved or wasn't as severe as initially anticipated.

The very first retail Corvette Z06 is going to Rick Hendrick, CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. He paid $3.6 million at a charity auction in January 2022. As is tradition, he will likely lock it away in his Corvette dungeon. That's a shame because the new Z06 is an absolute riot to drive, especially one as capable as the Z07-equipped car he purchased.