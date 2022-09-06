2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Orders Now Closed for the Rest of the Year

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a car most would want if they could get one. Even those with the money are in for a shock, though. Chevy has just completely stopped taking orders for the car.

The constraint is reportedly supplier-related and follows a previous announcement that production has already been taken down a notch. As GM Authority reports, just 10 percent of accepted orders are currently being built. General Motors has not reported the number of orders it will be taking for each model year, so an exact figure is difficult to nail down.

Chevrolet

GM has never been able to keep up with demand for the regular C8 Corvette. As of mid-August, the automaker had a backlog of over 5,000 orders for normal Stingrays.

With orders for the 670-horsepower monster completely stalled, it's possible some Z06s intended to be built as MY2023s will end up as MY2024s. It's unclear when Chevy will resume taking orders for the car. We've reached out to the automaker in an attempt to get more information.

All of this means that it's likely only a very small number of 2023 Corvette Z06s will be produced. The year's end is, after all, approaching within the next several months. Likewise, formal production is only beginning this month at the Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Chevy will have just the fall and part of the winter to complete as many pent-up orders as it can.

Chevrolet

Especially rare 2023s will be those equipped with the Z07 carbon fiber aero package. It adds a ton of downforce, causes enough drag to put the car into a more severe gas guzzler tax bracket, and it's under serious constraint. When these things inevitably end up getting flipped for unbelievable sums—although GM is trying to prevent it—expect Z07-equipped 2023s to demand the highest markups.