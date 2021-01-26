The Final 2020 C8 Corvette Failed to Sell at This Month's Mecum Auction

The new C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette was such a hit that it sold out by mid-March last year for its first model year. 2020 Corvettes may be rarer than upcoming C8 model years, as a lengthy strike in 2019 limited the numbers that GM could produce. General Motors was so overwhelmed with 2020 C8 orders that it switched to selling 2021 Corvettes early, and even now, it's still extremely difficult to find a new C8 Corvette for sale.

However, there's one 2020 model year that's still out there for sale after it didn't meet its reserve at Mecum's recent Collector Car Auction in Kissimmee, Fla.: the very last 2020 Corvette to roll off the assembly line.