The 25th Anniversary Callaway Corvette Is a 757-HP Supercharged Reminder of Why We Miss the C7

The 25th Anniversary Edition is a hardened up version of Callaway's Corvette SC757, which in turn is based on a C7-generation Corvette Z06. It features a supercharged V8 that pumps out 757-horsepower and 777 pound-feet of torque. The supercharger is a GenThree Callaway unit with the company's TripleCooled intercooler system. A high-flow intake system feeds that beast.

Callaway's Level Two HD Cooling System also helps it avoid the overheating issues that plagued C7 Z06s. That features high-flow intercooler pump that flows 35% more than the stock Z06 pump, a high-flow thermostate assembly with a Callaway Blue anodized CNC-machined housing, larger intercooler system capacity. The stock oil-to-water heat exchanger has been replaced by Callaway's air-to-oil heat exchanger. The oil cooler lines are also high-temperature, polymer-braided -10AN steel.

An M7 short-throw shifter makes the 25 Anniversary Edition's manual transmission even faster to shift.

Oh, and it also has the Callaway Double-D exhaust, which sounds spectacular: