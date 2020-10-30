Ad of the Week: The 'Sweeter, Solider' Ways of the 1959 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 isn't going to go down in anyone's scrapbook as a year to remember—unless you're talking about the Chevrolet Corvette. This, of course, was the year the 'Vette finally went mid-engine, and while the 2021 model brings a price hike along with its shuffled options list, the C8 remains an absolute bargain for a car packing a 490-horsepower small-block. But back in 1959, Chevy had somewhat less to report about its sports car, being just past the major design changes of 1958 that gave the Corvette a longer front end with quad headlamps.

Welcome to Ad of the Week! Vintage ads are fun. They come from a time when enthusiasts gathered their knowledge mostly from print magazines, TV and radio ads, and billboards sized to fit several land yachts. We'll be taking a deeper look at one every week to explain the claims, context, and how that all worked out in reality.

That's why the folks at GM wanted you to drive one instead of getting underwhelmed by the short list of upgrades. Sure, rare RPO options included the folding power roof that automatically called for a smaller fuel tank, as well as power windows, 15-inch wheels, a heavy duty suspension and metallic brake lines towards the now air-cooled 11-inch drum brakes. The four-speed manual also got a positive reverse lockout mechanism, and let's not forget that the convertible top could only be ordered in turquoise for 1959.

Still, with no change in horsepower ratings over the 1958 Corvette, the ad better featured a red car with a New York plate and a female driver being admired by at least eight men, with one enjoying a clear advantage over the others.