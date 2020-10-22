The SSC Tuatara's 331 MPH Run Happened On Hybrid Carbon Wheels And Stock Michelin Tires

It took more than a decade of development and plenty of skepticism, but the SSC Tuatara finally became the world's fastest production car earlier this month with a 316 mph average run in Nevada. Peaking in one direction at 331 miles per hour is an astonishing result, and from the footage, we know that the Tuatara could probably go even faster under the right conditions—let's say at Volkswagen's private Ehra-Lessien test track. But at speeds close to—or in this case beyond—300 mph, you get into serious questions about wheels and tires.

The massive centrifugal forces and heat generated at such velocities mean that extreme care was needed in the rubber department. Not unlike Koenigsegg and Bugatti, SSC is using Michelin tires, with the Tuatara breaking the world records on Pilot Sport Cup 2s filled with nitrogen for stability.

The huge French company produces everything from airplane tires to Le Mans Prototype rubber, so it's no surprise that it has an answer to the speed and weight combination of the SSC Tuatara as well. Keep in mind that while a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ weighs close to 4,400 pounds, at just 2,750 pounds dry, the 1,750-horsepower Tuatara is even lighter than a Koenigsegg. And with a drag coefficient of 0.279, it's about as sleek as a twin-turbo V8 car can get.

Designed by Pininfarina and Saab veteran Jason Castriota, SSC's Tuatara—the successor to 2007's "World's Fastest" SSC Ultimate Aero—debuted at the 2011 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. In the following seven years, the American company did little more than feed its skeptics, only to resurface with the production version of its hypercar at the 2018 event. It'd be another two years before the Tuatara achieved that headline-making record run. Back in 2017, the previous record-holding Koenigsegg Agera RS averaged 278 miles per hour on pretty much the same stretch of State Route 160 just outside of Las Vegas near Pahrump that SSC used with racing driver Oliver Webb on Oct. 10.