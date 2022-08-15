2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Smacked With Gas Guzzler Tax: Report

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will get hit with a gas guzzler tax when it reaches the market, reports GM Authority.

GM Authority cites unspecified sources which claim that GM expects the Z06 to attract a $2,600 gas guzzler tax when it launches for the 2023 model year. As per documents published by the EPA, that level of tax applies to vehicles with a combined fuel economy figure of 17.5 to 18.5 mpg.

As with Corvettes that have come before, the new Z06 is available with plenty of fancy aero pieces that help generate additional downforce. These include a front splitter, dive planes, and an aggressive rear wing. While the package offers over 700 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, the additional drag it generates comes with a penalty to fuel economy.

Thus, it's expected that the Z06 with the T0F or T0G aero packs will attract a higher tax of $3,000. The former is the painted version of the aero kit, while the latter is the visible carbon version. This would place the Z06's combined fuel economy in the range of 16.5 to 17.5 mpg when duly equipped.

It bears noting that the Z07 Performance Package necessitates the choice of one of these aero packs, thus incurring the higher tax. For $8,995, the Z07 package includes carbon ceramic brakes, upgraded suspension, and underbody strakes, along with sticky Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires. However, this doesn't include the cost of the T0F or T0G aero packs, which come in at $8,495 and $10,495 respectively.

The stated figures are roughly in line with what we'd expect for the Z06. In fact, advertising copy on ValleyChevy.com indicates the Z06 has a combined MPG of about 17 mpg, suggesting the gas guzzler taxes quoted are right on the money.

Pricing for the 2023 Corvette Z06 starts at $106,395 including a $1,395 destination charge. The hefty price jump over the base model is justified by the Z06's power figure, with 670 horsepower on tap from its 5.5L naturally-aspirated V8. Like most cars in its class, this figure increases rapidly if one dips into the options catalog. Highly-optioned models will easily top a sticker price of $150,000.

Fundamentally, with a six-figure pricetag, it's unlikely the gas guzzler tax will deter too many potential customers from purchasing a Corvette Z06. Dealers demanding ridiculous $100,000 markups will likely be a far bigger issue for buyers to deal with.