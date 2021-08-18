Upcoming Corvette Z06 Sounds Mean as Hell Around the Nurburgring

Spotted by 'Ring regular Automotive Mike on YouTube, the higher-performing 'Vette can be seen positively howling around Germany's most famous racetrack. As expected, the C8 Z06 makes a higher-pitched noise more reminiscent of a European exotic than your typical American V8. It wails while the regular C8 bellows.

Even on mute, though, the next Z06 is set to be quite the aggressive-looking thing, with a wider body, much bigger intakes in the front, and an unapologetic rear spoiler that one of our editors pointed out is shaped a lot like a unibrow (have fun unseeing that).

The flat-plane Corvette will be officially revealed later this fall and go on sale next year as a 2023 model. The aforementioned spec leak also alleges a displacement of 5.5 liters, 625 horsepower, and a sky-high redline of 9,000 rpm. A mid-engined, 625-hp Corvette that revs to 9k?

With the electric era is close, and, because gasoline is a finite resource, there's an expiration date for cars like this. But between this next Z06 and that new Nissan Z, I feel like the future of the fast car, at least in the short term, is still mighty bright.