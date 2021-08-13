The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's makeup may be one of the worst-kept secrets in automotive history. We figured out years ago that it'd have a howling V8 with overhead cams and a flat-plane crankshaft, and not to mention a serious rear wing. All that remained was to hear, see, and drive the car, and we're now past the second phase of that, as a nearly undisguised prototype has been photographed outside the Nürburgring.

These photos depict the first Z06 mule we've seen without the sort of baggy, body-obscuring camouflage it wore while being seemingly benchmarked against the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. They were snapped as the car circled a roundabout, so we now have a perfect, nearly 360-degree picture of the new Z06.