General Motors has confirmed the Corvette Z06 will debut this autumn and hit the market as a 2023 model, so it won't be in customers' hands for more than a year. By then, we may have a better grasp of C8 models yet to come, which have been rumored to include a Grand Sport, all-wheel-drive E-Ray hybrid, twin-turbo ZR1, and even hyper-Vette called the Zora.
Whatever the case, the Z06 has whet our appetites for the future of the Corvette, and it just might set the standard for supercars the world over.
