This Clean-Looking 1965 Chevy Corvair Packs a C5 Corvette Z06 Engine

Named for the slick Corvette and elegant Bel Air, the Chevrolet Corvair has a storied history. With its appearance in January of 1960, it was apparent that Chevrolet’s then-General Manager Ed Cole had put his heart into this car. It was (and still is) the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was widely advertised to appeal to a variety of buyers in two- and four-door versions.

The second generation of the Corvair (starting in 1965) included a rear-mounted 2.7L flat-six engine that hauled nicely. Jeff Moore of The Automotive Archeologists took that a step further, reportedly investing $100,000 into a 1965 Chevy Corvair Super Stinger to turn it into a 385-hp LS6-stuffed beast. All 2,850 pounds of it will cross the auction block at Mecum Auction’s Orlando, Florida event at the end of this month, and it should command much more than that number.