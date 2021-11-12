C8 Corvette Procharger Kit Delivers Z06 Power You Can Buy Now

Getting a regular C8 Corvette is hard enough these days, and the new Z06? Well, that's bound to be even tougher. If you want your 670 horsepower, though, you previously had few other options besides sitting tight and waiting for your chance. That's not the case anymore as thanks to ProCharger, Z06 power levels are here for the Corvette before the Z06 ever hits the streets.

On Wednesday, the company released what it claims to be the world's first supercharger kit for the C8, and it's the real deal. With a centrifugal blower making the boost, the system includes a water-air intercooler to help cool the charge. All in all, the kit increases the 6.2-liter V8's output to 675 horsepower—five more than the incoming Z06 and a whopping 180 hp over stock. This translates into a zero to 60 time near 2.6 seconds, and a quarter-mile trap speed of 130 mph.

To be clear, this isn't some cobbled-together kit by a random tuning shop. ProCharger is one of the most reputable names in the industry when it comes to making big power with forced induction, and it's known for being a leader in centrifugal supercharging. As such, its kit isn't slamming boost into the engine to make the impressive power it is. In fact, the kit runs just 6.5 psi of peak pressure, which allows the use of regular pump gas.