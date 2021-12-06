There’s Still Hope That the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Will Start Under $100K

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is such a leap over the already impressive base C8 that it'd come as no surprise to hear it costs six figures. Real supercar money, y'know? But General Motors' industrial might may once again surprise the world, as a hint dropped by the Corvette's marketing manager suggests the Z06 won't just start below $100,000; it might even limbo under $90,000.

Harlan Charles, product marketing manager for the Corvette and Camaro, disclosed to Corvette Today Podcast that while pricing for the Z06 hasn't been finalized, it isn't far out. Better yet, he implied it could cost about as much relative to the base C8 as the last Z06 did to the entry-level C7.

"The pricing will be announced soon," Harlan said, according to a transcription by Corvette Blogger. "We do not have it all finalized out yet, but we are telling people basically if you are used to comparing the previous generation Stingray to the Z06, base to base pricing, it shouldn't be something you don't expect."