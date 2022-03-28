The photos of the unpainted bumper clearly show the splitter, canards, and front grille detailing exclusive to the Z06 demonstrated in press photos and early previews of the 2023 model. This one also shows off the bare carbon-fiber weave only barely visible in the single press shot shown above of the silver 'Vette. The Z06 will have carbon-fiber wheels as an option as well as carbon fiber ground effects, and that bare splitter and center grille inserts are listed as available, although clear images have been hard to come by until now.

The Drive reached out to Trans Damm for comment on how they obtained the bumper, but they declined to comment; their original post only says that it'll be used for some "garage art." Can't lie—that's a pretty cool piece of garage art. A Chevrolet spokesperson also declined to comment on the mysteriously appearing bumper, so there will be no answers to how this forum user got a piece of a car that hasn't even managed to hit dealer lots yet. Either way, bare carbon is a good choice; I just hope whoever options their Z06 this way will watch out for those steep driveways.

