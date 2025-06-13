Here’s What Chevy’s New Halo Corvette Sounds Like

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A year ago, Chevy blew sports car enthusiasts away with the reveal of the 1,064-horsepower 2025 Corvette ZR1. The rear-wheel drive performance monster was the first turbocharged factory Corvette destined for a showroom, and perhaps fittingly, the last project overseen by long-running Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter, who retired shortly after its unveiling. Some even took his comments about it being the final Corvette he’d work on to mean that ZR1 represented the final chapter for the C8 platform.

Not so fast, says Chevy.

Next week, on June 17th, Chevy will reveal yet another Corvette, the company announced on social media today, providing only the date, some background engine noise and a cryptic “X” logo. Is that you, Zora?

Code-named for Zora Duntov, the engineer known as the “father of the Corvette,” this mysterious range-topping performance entry has been the subject of speculation since the C8 Corvette Stingray was first shown way back in the pre-Covid days. Back in 2020, rumors suggested that it would be Zora, not ZR1, that would cross the 1,000-horsepower barrier. So much for that. What’s next? 1,500?

Since Zora rumors have had plenty of time to percolate, there are more than a few theories. While Chevy has teased a long-term electrification strategy for its performance sub-brand, the ICE engine noise in the background of this teaser rules out a pure EV pretty conclusively. But a high-performance, all-wheel-drive hybrid that borrows the approach implemented in the E-Ray could very well be on the table—and might be necessary if Chevy wants to somehow eclipse the already-insane ZR1. We might even see some active aero.

Whatever the case may be, we only have to wait until Tuesday to find out.

