The C8 Corvette Finally Comes in Competition Yellow for 2025

The Chevrolet Corvette will once again sport the lively paint finish it was made to wear with the return of Competition Yellow for the upcoming model year. The Corvette Stingray, Z06, and E-Ray will get a number of updates heading into 2025, but chief among them is the addition of familiar outer finishes, including Sebring Orange and Comp Yellow, the all-time best Corvette color. Hysteria Purple—which looks to be more like blue—is also joining the fray for the first time.

Chevrolet

The only downside is that the 2025 Corvette's Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic and Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic will be extra-cost options, according to Corvette Forum. It's not yet clear what the paint options will cost, but more colorful finishes on the current Corvette can increase the price anywhere from $500 to $995. It's also worth noting that the C8 Vette's already had a yellow option, but it's the more highlighter-esque Accelerate Yellow Metallic, while Sebring had been swapped out for Amplify Orange after 2021.

Competiton Yellow is essentially the default racing color for the Corvette, as its name suggests. Many Corvettes, from the C5 through the C8, have competed in motorsport draped in searing yellow liveries that fit the Corvette's modus operandi of showing other cars—often costlier exotic rivals—what an American performance machine can do. Comp Yellow makes the Corvette look like it's ready to slay Italian and German cars on the track, and, more dear to me, like it's the real-life manifestation of that Hot Wheels toy you loved as a kid.

Bryn Lennon, Darryl Ingham, Gerlach Delissen, and David J. Griffin/Getty Images

The dearth of color in the modern auto industry has long been a sore point for enthusiasts, even if we understand safe and boring paint finishes sell in much higher quantities than vibrant ones. Of course, sports cars tend to go a little bolder with things, and the C8 wasn't exactly crying out for shoutier hues. But Competition Yellow is to Chevy's flagship what Rosso Corsa is to a Ferrari, and it's about time customers had the chance to buy the most ambitious Vette in decades, in the proper team color.