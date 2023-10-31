1-of-18 Callaway C8 Was the Ultimate ’90s Camaro, and One’s Heading to Auction

The fourth-gen Chevrolet Camaro might be the least popular of all Camaro generations. You know the one—it looked like it was designed solely with the oval tool in Microsoft Paint. Still, it was an affordable, V8-powered sports car from the good old U.S. of A, and we can all agree that holds a certain charm. But did you know that in 1995, Callaway, the company known for making mega-horsepower Corvettes, created this even funkier looking Camaro that packed more power and a unique look? You're forgiven for not knowing, as Callaway only made 18 of them, and one is headed to the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas on November 9.

I didn't know this car existed, and now that I do, I'm not sure how I feel about the way it looks. Dubbed the C8 SuperNatural, Callaway differed this Camaro from the standard sports car by making its nose longer, lower, and even pointier. It also has different headlights—which feature eyeliner-like black trim—hood vents, and fender vents. Inside, the only real changes are the Callaway floor mats and the shift knob, both in red. Otherwise, it shares the same oval-heavy design as the stock car.

However, you don't buy a Callaway-built car for its exterior. You buy a Callaway for performance upgrades, and this Camaro C8 has 'em. Under the hood is the hand-built, 383 cubic-inch (6.2-liter) "SuperNatural" V8, which initially made 400 horsepower. If customers wanted more power, though, they could send their car back to Callaway for power upgrades, which maxed out at 450 hp. This specific car comes with a dyno-test sheet that reads about 420 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. I bet it sounds killer, too, thanks to Callaway's stainless-steel headers and mandrel-bent exhaust.

Callaway wasn't about to let the Camaro leave the shop with just an engine upgrade, though. Cross-drilled Brembo brakes slow things down, while the C8 rides on Koni adjustable suspension as well as Callaway springs, trailing arms, panhard rods, and stabilizer bars. A cool blue strut tower brace is the finishing touch.

This Callaway C8 is number three of 18, making it extraordinarily rare. Not only that, but this very car was tested by Car and Driver in their June 1995 issue, and was on the cover of Road & Track's March 1995 issue. It comes with a certificate of authenticity, as well as a hardcover presentation and dash plaque both signed by Reeves Callaway.

Sure, the fourth-gen Camaro was never a looker, its interior feels rental grade, and its steering wheel appears plucked from a Chevy Cavalier. But this Callaway car packs a punch, handles better than the standard car, and is extremely rare. GM die-hards will be looking nervously at their wallets come November 9.