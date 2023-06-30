New Lego C1 Corvette Does a Surprisingly Good Job Making Curves With Bricks

On this day 70 years ago, the very first Chevrolet Corvette was hastily assembled in an old truck plant in Flint, Michigan. They didn't know it then, but the workers in Flint were building the first iteration of one of the most popular sports cars on the planet. Chevy itself is celebrating with 70th-anniversary editions of the latest mid-engine Corvette, but if you don't have tens of thousands of dollars to spend on a new C8, Lego has you covered.

The Swedish toy maker has just unveiled a new kit of the C1 Corvette, and it looks a lot better than some of the other sets it has put out recently. I'm not gonna point to any kits in particular here, but let's just say that even though they've come a long way, some still look a bit silly.

Lego

Despite celebrating the first version of America's sports car which debuted in 1953, the kit is actually a later quad-headlamp 1961 C1 body style, which first debuted in 1958. Red is the only available color, although the set does include a removable hardtop for coupe looks.

The included hardtop hints at some of the kit's functionality. It has working steering, opening hood and trunk, as well as a teeny tiny small-block V8 to complete the picture. The radiator fan even spins, for those hot days in Lego traffic.

Lego

The kit is not for sale yet, but it will be available for purchase starting on August 1st for " LEGO VIPs" and for everyone else a few days later. It costs $150.