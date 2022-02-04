This Guy Built His Dream Cyberpunk Corvette From 9 Different Cars. Here’s How He Did It

Crawford settled on a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette as a donor car after seeing Roadkill pull the body from one and turn it into a kart. He began the process of kitbashing, or using 3D models of popular cars ripped from video games, to create a digital representation of his vision based on early sketches. Eventually, he had an idea of how to make his vision a reality using nine different cars, some PVC fence posts, garbage can lids, and garden pavers.

Under the hood, the C4 would keep its original powerplant; its exterior, though, got a full makeover.

The front bumper of the car is plucked from a BMW i8, but rather than mounting it conventionally, Crawford flipped it upside down. The front splitter is also inverted, and it's actually made from the original C4 bumper after he cut it in half—Crawford said he's quite proud of that in particular. And to tie it all together, the headlights from a Hyundai Kona sit rather purposefully in the front bumper with the fog lights from a Polaris slingshot mounted on the splitter.

Crawford told me he originally wanted to make the headlights hood-mounted, but nothing he bashed together quite seemed to work with the hood profile. That's partly because the hood and fenders are sourced from a stock car parts kit by ARbodies that doesn't use headlights at all. He did put the mirrors on the hood, however, while mounting rear-facing cameras to an RC car chassis from a company called Arrma.