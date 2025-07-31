The Story of How Chevrolet Beat Porsche and Ford at the Nurburgring

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

America came swinging for Porsche big time in 2025, and team Chevy just swung the hammer with world-beating lap times at the Green Hell.

On Thursday, General Motors announced the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X set a Nürburgring lap time of 6:49.275. That not only bests the Ford Mustang GTD’s 6:52.072 time, which was the first American car to break the 7-minute barrier at the ‘Ring, but also the Porsche 911 GT3’s time of 6:49.328.

But then Team Chevy beat the Mustang GTD a second time with the Corvette ZR1 with a lap time of 6:50.763.

This translates to the Corvette ZR1X sitting right below the Mercedes-Benz AMG Black Series in the ‘Ring pecking order, with the AMG sporting a lap time of 6:48.047.

Aside from the fact that the ZR1X is believe to cost significantly less than the Mustang GTD, and the ZR1 costs about $156,000 less than the Ford it just beat at the ‘Ring, is how GM did it.

Most automakers strap professional race drivers into their car for flat-out ‘Ring runs. This type of stuff isn’t safe.

Chevrolet

GM didn’t. A trio of Corvette engineers were the drivers that set the Corvette ZR1X, ZR1, and Z06 lap times.

The entire saga was documented and can be watched via the video above.

The question could be asked whether a professional race car driver would extract even faster times from the fire-breathing Corvettes on the Green Hell.

In the mean time, America just made history and threw down on a Thursday. The year was 2025.

Got a tip? Reach out to us at tips@thedrive.com