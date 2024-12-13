The Porsche Carrera GT Shattered Its Nurburgring Record Thanks to Modern Tires

Don’t let anyone ever tell you tires don’t make a difference. Tire technology has improved so much in recent years that even iconic, legendary supercars from not that long ago can be faster, handle better, and brake harder with a fresh set of modern rubber. The mighty Porsche Carrera GT, often considered among the greatest driving instruments of all time, just shattered its previous Nurburgring lap record simply by wearing a new set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 N0 tires.

Back in 2004, the Carrera GT’s factory tire was a bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport PS2, made specifically for Porsche’s V10-powered masterpiece. In 2013, Michelin and Porsche developed a newer Pilot Super Sport tire to update the then-classic supercar for owners. However, this past October, the duo paired up once more to create a Cup 2 tire just for the Carrera GT. And while wearing its new shoes, the 20-year-old Porsche just beat its previous lap record by a remarkable 16 seconds.

Porsche

Porsche development driver Jörg Bergmeister was behind the wheel for this record-setting lap, making it look effortless. At one point, he even drives with one hand, while using the other to adjust his harness—at 149 mph. His fastest lap time was 7:12.69, which is incredible for a car from two decades ago with only 604 horsepower and a six-speed manual. For reference, the brand-new Mustang GTD recently made headlines for being the first American car to break the seven-minute barrier at the ‘Ring, lapping it in 6:57.685 with an 815-hp, supercharged V8 and dual-clutch transmission. It seems the old dog can still learn new tricks.

Most of the Carrera GT’s performance improvements likely come under braking. When Porsche and Michelin first announced the new Cup 2 N0 tire, Porsche said it reduced the supercar’s stopping distance at 124 mph by just over eight feet. Bergmeister also said the new Michelins improved the feel of the car. “The new tyres not only make the Carrera GT faster, they make it easier for the car to be driven at speed.” More effective brakes and confident handling appear to make huge differences.

The Carrera GT was mind-blowing back in its day, with its Formula 1-inspired V10, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and complete lack of electronic safety nannies. It was the definitive driver’s car. To see it improve so drastically with just a new set of tires is impressive, and demonstrates how far tire technology has come in a relatively short time.